Middle East tensions impact: US grants 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian oil; US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent makes big announcement

The United States allowed a 30 day waiver for India to purchase Russian Oil to meet its energy requirements.

Amid the ongoing war with Iran and escalating tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a 30-day ​waiver on Thursday, allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea, as reported by Reuters. In other words, the Trump-led United States has allowed India to continue purchasing Russian oil. The move is aimed at ensuring a steady flow of oil in the global market.

Why has the United States granted a 30-day waiver to India to buy Russian oil?

Ironically, the United States pressured India to stop buying Russian oil earlier. Many oil tankers are still blocked from leaving the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global energy supplies.Last year, US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Indian imports to a staggering 50 percent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India’s purchases of Russian crude oil, which commenced from August 27. Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods, claiming that India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil and trade ties with Moscow were indirectly fueling Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

What did US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent say about the temporary waiver?

According to the Reuters report, citing six sources familiar with the matter, Indian refiners are buying millions of barrels ‌of prompt Russian crude oil cargoes as the South Asian nation seeks to navigate an oil supply crunch triggered by the Middle East conflict.

“To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the ​Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ⁠was quoted as saying by Reuters. In a statement, he stated, “This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.” He described the decision as a temporary stopgap, noting that the United States expects India to purchase more American crude oil.

How could disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz impact global oil prices?

It is to be noted that India remains highly exposed to disruptions in energy supplies, as its crude reserves are estimated to cover only around 25 days of demand. Nearly 40% of India’s oil imports come from the Middle East, most of which passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by Goldman Sachs, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and a significant share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments normally pass through the strait, making the region critical for countries dependent on energy imports. Following Russia’s 2022 invasion into Ukraine, India was the largest purchaser of Russia’s seaborne crude oil. However, refiners within India have been buying less crude oil from Russia since January – largely because of pressure from the United States government to reduce those purchases and ultimately cut them altogether.

New Delhi’s decrease in reliance on Russian oil has enabled it to sidestep the 25% duties imposed by the United States and enter into an interim trade agreement. It is also unclear if the U.S. government has permitted India to raise purchases of Russian oil in order to compensate for possible shortfalls from the Middle East. According to an unnamed source, India had previously sought the approval of U.S. President Donald Trump to acquire several shipments of crude oil from Russia as part of its response to the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

According to a Reuters report, citing an unnamed source, India had approached the approval of U.S. President Donald Trump to acquire several shipments of crude oil from Russia as part of its response to the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

