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US Green Card new rule: Overseas applicants asked to return to home country to complete process

US Green Card new rule: Overseas applicants asked to return to home country to complete process

The US government has introduced a new policy imposing stricter rules on temporary visa holders seeking permanent residency.

US Green Card new rule: Overseas applicants asked to return to home country to complete process | Image: X

Washington DC: In a major development, the United States government on Friday issued a new policy memo for foreign nationals who are on temporary visas and seeking permanent residency in the country. Now, it is mandatory for a person who wants a Green Card to return to their home country to apply for permanent residency. The rule is not applicable to individuals in ‘extraordinary circumstances’.

Extraordinary Form Of Relief

A US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) release said that adjustment of status within the US will now be treated as an “extraordinary form of relief” to be granted only in limited cases.

The agency said that under immigration law, individuals on non-immigrant visas such as students, tourists, and temporary workers are generally expected to complete the immigrant visa process through consular processing abroad via the US Department of State.

“US Citizenship and Immigration Services today announced a new policy memo reiterating the fact that, consistent with long-standing immigration law and immigration court decisions, aliens seeking adjustment of status must do so through consular processing via the Department of State outside of the country. Officers are directed to consider all relevant factors and information on a case-by-case basis when determining whether an alien warrants this extraordinary form of relief,” the release said.

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US Says Temporary Visa Holders Must Leave Country After Authorised Stay Ends

According to USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler, the new policy restores the “original intent of the law.” Individuals with temporary visas, such as students, workers, and tourists, should leave the country after their authorised stay ends.

“We’re returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly. From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances. This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivising loopholes. When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency,” he said.

Kahler added that the new policy will help in reducing administrative burden on USCIS, allowing it to focus on other immigration priorities, including humanitarian cases and naturalisation applications.

“The law allows the majority of these cases to be handled by the State Department at US consular offices abroad and frees up limited USCIS resources to focus on processing other cases that fall under its purview, including visas for victims of violent crime and human trafficking, naturalisation applications, and other priorities,” he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India on a four-day visit from May 23. It is expected that India will raise visa-related concerns during the meeting.

(wiht ANI inputs)

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