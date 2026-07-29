US green card update: Good news for Indians in US as new US bill offers easier green card path for…

US Senator Alex Padilla proposes updating the immigration registry to offer a 7-year pathway to Green Cards for long-term residents and Indian H-1B visa holders.

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H1B Visa (Representational image)

H-1B visas update: For millions of Indian professionals trapped in decades-long Green Card backlogs while living in the United States on H-1B visas, a newly revived legislative effort offers a glimmer of hope. US Senator Alex Padilla has pushed forward a proposal that could drastically ease the path to permanent residency. By updating a legacy immigration registry, the bill aims to give long-term residents who have lived continuously in the US for seven years an avenue to secure legal permanent status. Here is the update you need to know about the new Green Card path for Indian H-1B visa holders.

US Senator Alex Padilla revives push for Long-term immigrant residency

Amid the ongoing enforcement actions and hardline stance of the Trump administration, Democratic Senator Alex Padilla has renewed his legislative push to grant over eight million long-term US residents a fair chance at permanent residency. The proposal targets high-skilled temporary workers, including Indian H-1B visa holders, along with Dreamers and essential workers. Under the proposed update, individuals who have maintained continuous residency in the country for at least seven years and hold a clean criminal record would become eligible to apply for a Green Card.

Who is eligible to apply for a US Green Card?

“A year ago, I introduced this bill to push back against the Trump administration’s cruel treatment of hardworking immigrants,” Padilla said in a release issued by his office.

“Since then, President Trump’s campaign of fear has only escalated, with families living under constant uncertainty despite having built their lives in this country,” he added.

“Congress cannot continue to ignore millions of long-term residents who contribute to our economy and communities every day. It’s past time to modernize our immigration laws and create a fair pathway to lawful permanent residency.”

US Supreme Court citizenship ruling brings reliefs to Indians on H1B visas

The US Supreme Court ruling upholding citizenship for all children born in the US protects the rights of babies born to or will be born to the nearly 300,000 Indians on H1B work visas who are trapped in an immigration quagmire.

The decision handed down by a majority of the justices will bring a sigh of relief to the Indians on H1B visas, who themselves may have to wait decades for citizenship, and others on temporary visas like students and visitors, whose children born in the US will now be automatically guaranteed citizenship and a lifetime right to live here.