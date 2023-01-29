Home

US H-1B Visa Applications, For Skilled Workers, To Begin From March 1

The H1B visa, a non-immigrant visa, allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Washington: The highly anticipated H1B visa filing season for fiscal 2023-24 will officially begin on March 1 when the US immigration agency will start accepting applications for skilled foreign workers visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals.

What is H1B Visa?

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

H1B Visa: Last Date to Apply

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2023, it will accept applications from March 1 to March 17 petitions for H-1B visas that allow them to work and live in the US for up to six years in specialised fields such as engineering, medicine, and technology.

H1B Visa: A pathway to Green Card

After six years, it opens up pathways to permanent residency or Green Card.

All You Need to Know About the Selection Process

“If we receive enough registrations by March 17, we will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. If we do not receive enough registrations, all registrations that were properly submitted in the initial registration period will be selected,” USCIS was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. “We intend to notify account holders by March 31,” a media release added. The USCIS said it would release additional information in the coming weeks.

The H1B visa allocations are capped at 85,000 visas per year, with 20,000 of those set aside for workers holding advanced degrees from US institutions. The remaining 65,000 visas are awarded through a lottery system, making H1B visa competition fierce. The high demand for H1B visas has prompted calls for programme reform, with many advocating for an increase in visa availability and a simplification of the application process. Proponents argue that the H-1B programme is important for maintaining the United States’ position as a global leader in technology and innovation, while also supporting the country’s economy.

(With Inputs From PTI)