US H-1B Visa For Foreign Guest Workers: DEADLINE For FY25 Nears, Registrations Process To Close On March 22

H1B Visa Latest Update: The deadline for registering for H-1B visas is fast approaching. as the initial registration period sought by foreign guest workers, is set to close at noon Eastern Time on March 22, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives are required to use the online account of the USCIS during this period. They must electronically register for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary, as stated by the federal agency on March 18.

Online Account Benefits

The USCIS online account offers various benefits to users. It allows users to collaborate on registrations and petitions seamlessly. Forms I-129 and I-907, necessary for H-1B petitions and requests for premium processing service, are now accessible in USCIS online accounts.

Change in H-1B Visa Process, Fees

Online filing of forms for H-1B cap petitions will begin on April 1. USCIS will announce the availability of online filing for non-cap H-1B petitions. It is essential for petitioners to register and pay the registration fee electronically for each beneficiary, following the instructions provided by the federal agency on March 18.

From April 1, visa fees will be USD 110, up from USD 10. This is the first hike since 2016. Registration fees for H-1B visas have also been increased from USD 10 to USD 215. The FY 2025 H-1B cap introduces a lottery system to ensure equal opportunities for each beneficiary and to reduce fraud.

The US started a pilot programme for domestic renewal of certain work visas in 2023, allowing 20,000 participants to renew their visas. However, H1B employees’ spouses can’t renew their visas without leaving the country.

Starting with the FY 2025 initial registration period, USCIS will require registrants to provide valid passport or travel document information for each beneficiary. Some petitions subject to the congressionally mandated H-1B cap can now be filed with employment start dates after October 1 of the relevant fiscal year.

H1B Visa Important Dates

Feb. 28: Petitioners and registrants can begin creating H-1B registrant accounts at noon Eastern.

March 6: H-1B registration period opens at noon Eastern.

March 22: H-1B registration period closes at noon Eastern.

March 31: Date by which USCIS intends to notify selected registrants.

April 1: The earliest date that FY 2025 H-1B cap-subject petitions based on the registrations selected during the initial FY 2025 selection period may be filed. H-1B Visa: How to register? In order to submit an H-1B registration, you must first create a USCIS online account. The initial registration period for FY 2025 opened on March 6 and will end on March 22. Starting February 28, 2024, individuals submitting their own registrations (referred to as “registrants,” including U.S. employers and U.S. agents) will use an “organizational” account, previously known as a “registrant” account. Registrants can create new organizational accounts from February 28, 2024. Existing registrant account holders can simply upgrade to an organizational account instead of making a new one. Representatives can make an account anytime using the existing representative account type. If they already have a representative account, they don’t need to create a new one. They can also upgrade to an organizational account starting on February 28, 2024.

