US halts visa appointments worldwide amid Trump’s immigration H-1B crackdown, application told to…

The reported pause came to light after people who already had visa interviews scheduled received emails informing them that their appointments had been postponed. Applicants were told they would be notified later about a new interview date.

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The United States has reportedly put a temporary hold on visa appointments at its embassies and consulates around the world as the Donald Trump administration steps up its efforts to tighten immigration rules. According to the Financial Times, a State Department official said the move is aimed at restricting access for applicants who are considered likely to depend on US government assistance.

Reuters, meanwhile, reported that a State Department spokesperson said a worldwide training programme has been launched for staff at US embassies and consulates. Visa appointment schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the training, the spokesperson said.

The State Department did not provide details on the training or specify how long the adjustments would last.It said the programme was aimed at helping consular officers screen applicants who could potentially become dependent on US public benefits and ensure that visa applications are evaluated “comprehensively and consistently”.

The reported pause came to light after people who already had visa interviews scheduled received emails informing them that their appointments had been postponed. Applicants were told they would be notified later about a new interview date.

H-1B Visa Fee Row

The reported pause in US visa appointments comes just a day after the Trump administration proposed a steep new application fee of USD 103,265 for H-1B visas.

The H-1B programme allows US companies to employ skilled workers from other countries on a temporary basis. The latest proposal follows Trump’s earlier announcement that he wanted to raise the H-1B visa fee to $100,000.

However, a presidential proclamation linked to the proposed increase was blocked by a court in June this year. The Department of Homeland Security’s latest proposal is expected to go through a 30-day period during which the public can submit comments before any further action is taken.

Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown

Since returning to the White House in 2025, Trump and his administration have adopted a tougher approach towards immigration, introducing several measures aimed at restricting entry and removing undocumented migrants.

The administration has also revoked visas and green cards and rejected immigration applications in some cases. These actions have drawn attention during pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities and colleges across the US, where some foreign students and other visa holders faced immigration-related action.

Trump has also ordered large-scale deportation operations, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carrying out raids as part of the administration’s broader immigration enforcement drive.