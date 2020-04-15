New Delhi: The United States will not provide any fund for the functioning of the World Health Organisation as long as a review looking into its role in “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus” is going on. President Donald Trump said WHo had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world. Also Read - Pakistan Clerics Warn Government Against Ban on Religious Congregations Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The United States provided USD 400 million last year to WHO. Trump said it will now be discussed what could be done with all that money that goes to the WHO.

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible. The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet, and share information in a timely and transparent fashion,” Trump said.

Plans to re-open America for business are close to being finalised. “I will be speaking to 50 governors soon. Then I will authorise them to reopen the businesses in a planned order. The date is very very close — maybe before May 1,” Trump said.