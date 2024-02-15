US Has New Intelligence On Russian Nuclear Capabilities In Space, Warns Of ‘Serious National Security Threat’

While the intelligence is concerning, senior members of Congress who were briefed on the information on Wednesday emphasized that it does not pose an immediate threat to the US or its interests.

The US has obtained a new intelligence regarding Russia’s military capabilities in relation to its efforts to deploy a nuclear anti-satellite system in space, according to report in CNN. This intelligence has been shared with Congress and key US allies, leading some lawmakers to argue that it should be declassified and made public. While the intelligence is concerning, senior members of Congress who were briefed on the information on Wednesday emphasized that it does not pose an immediate threat to the US or its interests.

The intelligence came to light after Representative Mike Turner, Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee, issued an unusual and cryptic statement on Wednesday warning of a “serious national security threat.”

According to Reuters, one of the sources said the issue is serious, but is not related to an active capability nor should it be a cause for panic. “I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” Turner said in the statement, providing no further information.

Turner, who did not disclose further details, told House colleagues in a letter that the matter is urgent “with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability.” He said his committee voted Tuesday to make certain information related to the threat available to all members of Congress.

