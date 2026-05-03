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US has only two options, an impossible military operation or a bad deal: IRGC

US has only two options, an ‘impossible military operation’ or a ‘bad deal’: IRGC

In an online post broadcast on state television, the Guards' intelligence organization asserted that US President Donald Trump must choose between "an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

(Image: irannewsupdate.com)

New Delhi: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stated on Sunday that the United States faces a choice between an “impossible” military operation against the Islamic Republic or striking a “bad deal.” The conflict in the Middle East—initiated by the US and Israel on February 28—has been at a standstill since April 8, following a failed round of peace talks held in Pakistan. Meanwhile, a second round of negotiations has failed to materialize due to the imposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports by the USA and Iran’s near-closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Reference to China, Russia, and Europe

In an online post broadcast on state television, the Guards’ intelligence organization asserted that US President Donald Trump must choose between “an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The statement further noted that the window for US decision-making has “narrowed,” citing shifts in the stances of China, Russia, and Europe as contributing factors. It also alluded to a “deadline” issued by Iran regarding the US naval blockade, though no specific details regarding this deadline were provided.

A One-Month Deadline

Citing two sources familiar with the proposal recently submitted by Iran to the US, the American news outlet Axios reported that Tehran has set “a one-month deadline to negotiate an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the US naval blockade, and permanently end the conflicts in Iran and Lebanon.”

These Are Iran’s Conditions

Iranian media outlets—including the Tasnim and Fars news agencies—reported on the contents of the proposal on Saturday. According to Tasnim, Iran has stipulated that all pending issues between the two parties “must be resolved within 30 days” and that the focus “should be on ending the war rather than merely extending the ceasefire.” Tasnim stated that these issues included “the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Iran’s borders, the lifting of the naval blockade, the unfreezing of Iran’s seized assets, and the lifting of sanctions.” The report also mentioned, “ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and agreeing on a new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.”

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