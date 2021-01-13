The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters’ attack of the Capitol that left five dead. Also Read - Donald Trump to Face Historic Vote of Impeachment Today After Pence Refuses to Yield

