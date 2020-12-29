New Delhi: The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to provide the country’s citizens with USD 2,000 stimulus checks in an effort to offer financial relief during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The increase in the COVID-19 relief checks meets President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments. The House later sent the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain. Also Read - Trump Signs Tibet Policy to Preempt Chinese Move on Dalai Lama's Succession; China Firmly Opposes

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favouring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller USD 600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president and others are yet to indicate if they will support the increase in relief payments.

Senators are set to return to session on Tuesday to consider the measure.

