US immigration crackdown: Indian-origin guitarist, green-card holder since 2013 detained by ICE

US Department of Homeland Security data shows that more than 27,800 Indian nationals were detained by ICE between 2022 and 2025.

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US Immigration Crackdown: Indian-origin guitarist, Green-card holder since 2013 detained by ICE (Image AI generic)

Two separate immigration cases involving Indian-origin people in the US have drawn attention as the Donald Trump administration steps up immigration checks and deportations. One case involves Pritesh Walia, a jazz guitarist and teacher from New Delhi. The other concerns Venkata Vasamsetty, an Indian-origin woman who has held a US green card since 2013.

Walia said he was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after returning to Los Angeles earlier this month.

According to a statement shared on his Instagram account, he was taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Centre and remained in custody for 14 days before being released on bond.

Walia later said in a video that his immigration case was still pending. It is not yet clear what type of visa he held or the exact reason for his detention.

Green-card holder detained during routine check-in

The second case involves Vasamsetty, a permanent resident who has had a US green card since 2013.

She was detained by ICE on August 11 when she went to a scheduled check-in at the agency’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to a Newsweek report, Vasamsetty had already won an earlier immigration case. An immigration judge dismissed the government’s removal proceedings against her on May 19 after the Department of Homeland Security failed to submit evidence within the required deadline.

Despite this, Vasamsetty continued attending her regular ICE appointments. She was taken into custody during one such visit.

Lived in US for 27 years

Vasamsetty has reportedly lived in the US for 27 years and works with children with special needs in North Carolina.

She is a mother of two and has two grandchildren. All of her children and grandchildren are US citizens, according to the report.

She travelled to India in 2022 to care for an ill parent. Her stay was extended because of health problems, including COVID-19, and she returned to the US in February 2023.

Her lawyer has rejected claims that she gave up her permanent resident status.

Lawyer challenges her detention

After Vasamsetty was detained at an ICE facility in Georgia, her lawyers filed an emergency habeas corpus petition challenging her continued detention. A federal judge on August 13 directed immigration authorities to explain the legal grounds for keeping her in custody, according to the report.

US immigration authorities can subject green-card holders who spend more than 180 days outside the country to additional checks. These can include questions about whether they continued to maintain the US as their permanent home.

Indian nationals among those detained

The two cases come as immigration enforcement has intensified during Trump’s second term, with his administration making deportations and tighter immigration controls a major policy focus.

US Department of Homeland Security data shows that more than 27,800 Indian nationals were detained by ICE between 2022 and 2025.