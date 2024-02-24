US Imposes 500 New Sanctions On Russia; President Biden Vows To Increase Pressure Amidst Ukraine War Anniversary

Washington: The US has hit Russia with 500 new sanctions on Friday over the death of jailed Opposition leader Aleksey Navalny and the ongoing war against Ukraine, with the goal of further constricting its energy earnings that fuel and sustain the war effort.

The United States on Friday imposed extensive sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The US has also announced 100 sanctions against entities that are providing “backdoor support” to the Russian war machine, including those in China, the UAE and Liechtenstein.

“These sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny’s imprisonment as well as Russia’s financial sector, defence industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents,” US President Joe Biden said, announcing new curbs.

“They will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.”

