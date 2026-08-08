US imposes fresh sanctions on six entities, one individual over Iran-linked digital asset network after Hormuz attacks

The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) programme is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information that could help disrupt the financial networks supporting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its various branches.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/us-imposes-fresh-sanctions-on-six-entities-one-individual-over-iran-linked-digital-asset-network-after-hormuz-attacks-iran-us-war-8495989/ Copy

US imposes fresh sanctions on six entities, one individual over Iran-linked digital asset network after Hormuz attacks(Photo Credit: Xinhua via IANS)

The US-Iran war continues to escalate, with military threats, strikes and tensions over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz keeping the region on edge. Meanwhile, the United States on Friday (local time) announced sanctions against six entities and one individual linked to what it described as Iran’s illicit digital asset network. Announcing the sanctions, the US stated that the measures were imposed following Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

How many entities and individuals have been sanctioned by the US?

Detailing the sanctions, US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated the sanctions target two major digital asset exchanges allegedly used by the Iranian regime to maintain international financial connectivity, along with the ringleader of a network of companies facilitating illicit digital asset activities and his firms operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Also Read: Is Trump pursuing a Venezuela-style strategy in Iran? US President warns Tehran against nuclear ambitions

In a statement, US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, “The Iranian regime launders billions of dollars by moving illicit funds through various channels, including digital assets exchanges. Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on six entities and one individual – two major digital asset exchanges the regime leverages to maintain international financial connectivity, the ringleader of a network of companies that supports illicit digital asset activities, and his firms in multiple jurisdictions.”

“We are taking these actions following Iran’s attacks against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. The United States will continue to deny the regime the resources it needs to threaten its neighbors and innocent vessels, support terrorism, and advance its nuclear ambitions. Additionally, the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran’s IRGC and its various branches,” US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated.

What did the US State Department say about the sanctions?

Additionally, the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran’s IRGC and its various branches. According to Pigott, the sanctions have been imposed under Executive Order 13902, which targets persons operating in Iran’s financial and petroleum sectors, as well as Executive Order 13224, a counterterrorism authority used to sanction individuals and entities linked to terrorism financing.

The development follows just a day after US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the tension between Iran and the United States is likely to ease “very soon” while emphasizing that Tehran would never gain access to nuclear weapons. During an interaction with reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump believed the war “has got to end pretty soon” and expressed confidence over ongoing negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime trade routes. “When I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can’t have a nuclear weapon… We’re not gonna let that happen,” Trump said.

Also Read: Trump says Iran war could end ‘pretty soon’; voices confidence over Strait of Hormuz negotiations

Where is Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

Several reports have surfaced in Israeli media claiming that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in critical condition and has been rushed to a hospital. According to Channel 14 (C14), citing sources inside Iran, and a prior report by the Jerusalem Post, which quoted the IranWire outlet and sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, rumours that Khamenei is in an “extremely critical condition” are circulating widely at the highest levels of the regime. One source cited by the Jerusalem Post stated, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.” Khamenei took over as Iran’s Supreme Leader following the death of his father in joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026. Since assuming the position, he has remained out of public view and has issued messages only through written statements, without making a public appearance.