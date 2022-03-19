New Delhi: The United States is in touch with Indian leaders at various levels over India’s move to buy oil from Russia at a discounted price, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “We have been in touch, of course, with Indian leaders at a range of levels, (however) not through the president,” Psaki said during a press briefing on Saturday.Also Read - Viral Video: Rescue Officials Save Kitten Trapped Under Destroyed Building in Ukraine. Watch

“But what we will project and convey to any leader around the world is that the rest of the world is watching, where you are going to stand, as it relates to this conflict, (and) whether it is support for Russia, in any form as they are illegally invading Ukraine,” Psaki said, news agency ANI reported.

On Wednesday, the US said India’s move to purchase Russian oil at discounted price would put the world’s largest democracy on the “wrong side of history” even though the move won’t violate any sanctions. “I don’t believe this would be violating that, but also think about where you want to stand. When the history books are written at this moment in time, support for Russia – the Russian leadership – is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact,” Psaki said.

Government sources quoted by news agency PTI on Friday said India’s legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised and the countries self-sufficient in crude oil or those importing it from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading. India has to keep focussing on competitive energy sources and it welcomes offers from all oil producers as geopolitical developments have posed significant challenges to the country’s energy security, they said.

India has been under tremendous pressure to take a side in the ongoing conflict, particularly from the US, which has imposed severe sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February this year.

India has abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia’s aggression even though the country had pointed out about the “humanitarian crisis” in Ukraine. US officials have said in recent weeks they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible, while also recognizing its heavy reliance on Moscow for everything from arms and ammunition to missiles and fighter jets.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, in a phone call, that the country is keen to increase its oil and petroleum product exports to India along with Indian investments in the Russian oil sector, according to a statement issued by Moscow.

A Russian government release last week had said that Russia’s oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1 billion, and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure.

“We expect to continue cooperating in the development of peaceful nuclear power, in particular, in building the nuclear power units at Kudankulam,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in the statement following a phone conversation with Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to some media reports on Monday, India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude oil, the first such transaction since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer and importer, currently imports 80 per cent of its oil, but only about 2 per cent to 3 per cent of those purchases come from Russia.

(With inputs from ANI)