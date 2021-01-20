







Washington: Just a few hours from now, the Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris will on Wednesday take oath as the 46th President and Vice-President of the United States of America, succeeding Donald Trump. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Washington DC has essentially been placed under a lockdown, after the US Capitol riot unleashed a wave of fear and unmatched security concerns. However, there have been no specific threats made against Biden.

At the same time, Donald Trump has been spending his final day applying his power to grant clemency to scores of Americans. He issued pardons more than 100 people, including his former Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon. He also pardoned rapper Lil Wayne, GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick among others.

Trump is slated to leave Washington DC today foregoing the usual practice of attending the incoming President's inauguration. Trump will be sent off with a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews outside the district. The outgoing president, 74, along with wife Melania Trump, will then leave for their Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Joe Biden is the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country. He turned 78 in November 2020. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the West Front of the US capitol during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony.