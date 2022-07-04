Us Independence Day: It is the Fourth of July today, a day when the United States of America regales in the glory of its independence. One of the most important holidays on the American calendar, today marks 246 years of America’s independence. It is the celebration of the fact that 13 American colonies were finally freed from the shackles of the Britishers.Also Read - From One July Fourth to the Next, a Steep Slide for President Biden

Every country has its own trajectory in history and its independence from colonisers. There are several attempts, rebellions against the tyrants. Similarly, Americans played its part and framed the Declaration of Independence as a final blow to the imperial rule.

A page from American history…

“life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”- Declaration of Independence

Why is fourth of July important? Because today the final words of the Declaration of Independence were approved by the Continental Congress in 1776. The Declaration of Independence was promulgated by a committee of five in which Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin were the key contributors. It is said that while the declaration was submitted two days prior, that is, July 2, it was finally approved on July 4.

Even the people usually associated with this date because it was printed on the very first original printed copies of the declaration, Dunlap Broadside, and distributed across the nation. This become a unifying moment in the shared history of the Americans

A day of fun and frolic

A day steeped in patriotism across the states, it is a colourful site to behold. There are vibrant parades taking places on streets of the nation where people dance to the tunes of patriotic songs and sing along to commemorate the Declaration of Independence.

The aura is brimmed with hues of happiness with barbeques on in the backyards of American homes.

To an entire day of zeal, the sunsets with one of the key highlights of this day – the mesmerizing fireworks. The entire country gazes together at the sky where echo the fireworks of freedom. People celebrate it with friends and families. Some go on picnics while some enjoy a good long holiday by visiting beaches, mountains and taking a break personifying the liberty in life.

Happy Fourth of July America!