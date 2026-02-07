Home

News

US, India unveil interim trade framework: What benefits will India get?

US, India unveil interim trade framework: What benefits will India get?

The United States and India have announced a framework for an interim trade agreement, hinting fresh progress toward a wider bilateral trade deal.

US, India unveil interim trade framework: What benefits will India get?

US, India Unveil Interim Trade Framework: The United States and India on Friday announced a framework for an interim trade deal that is reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, showing fresh progress toward a wider bilateral trade agreement following months of crucial talks and recent tariff tensions. Under the new agreement, the Trump administration will reduce tariffs on India to 18 percent. The step marks another major step toward advancing the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February last year, a joint statement stated.

India To Cut Tariffs On US Industrial, Food And Agricultural Goods

Under the new framework New Delhi will cut or reduce tariffs on all American industrial goods and agricultural products. This includes dried distillers’ grains, tree nuts, fresh/processed fruits, red sorghum for animal feed, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and other products.

US To Impose 18% Reciprocal Tariff On Indian Goods

According to the Joint Statement, Washington, under the relevant executive orders, will apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 percent on Indian goods. This will cover sectors like – artisanal products, textiles and apparel, plastics and rubber, organic chemicals, leather and footwear home decor, and machinery.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.