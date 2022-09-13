Washington: Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices surged 8.3% last month compared with a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July.Also Read - Russian Troops Have Surrendered ‘En Masse’ In Kharkiv, Claims Ukraine, Says Not Enough Space To House Them

But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August — up sharply from 0.3% the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices would moderate. And in the year ending in August, core prices jumped 6.3%, up from 5.9% in July. Rents, medical care services and new cars all grew more expensive last month. Also Read - Vladimir Putin Sacks Top General Following Crushing Defeat In Eastern Ukraine

Core prices typically provide a clearer read on where costs are headed than overall inflation. Stock prices tumbled and bond yields jumped on the worse-than-expected core figures, with many investors fearful that the Federal Reserve will turn even more aggressive in its drive to curb inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average sank more than 800 points in early trading. Also Read - Retail Inflation Rises To 7% In August From 6.71 Per Cent In July Over High Food Prices

Further Fed rate hikes could weaken growth so much as to push the economy into a recession. Some economists now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to 4.5% or higher. That would make it even harder for the central bank to meet its goal of achieving a “soft landing, whereby it tames inflation without causing a recession.

“This was a disappointing report,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. “It raises the risk of higher interest rates and a hard landing for the economy.” Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce another big increase in the Fed’s key rate next week, which will lead to higher costs for many consumer and business loans. Inflation is higher than many Americans have ever experienced, escalating families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses. It has deepened gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment. Grocery prices continue to rise rapidly, jumping 0.7% from July to August. In the past year, they have soared 13.5% — the biggest 12-month increase since 1979. Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17% in the past year. And egg prices surged 2.9% just in August from July and are up nearly 40% from a year ago. Republicans have sought to make inflation a central issue in the midterm congressional elections. They blame President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed last year for much of the increase. Many economists generally agree, though they say that snarled supply chains, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and widespread shortages of items like semiconductors have also been key factors in the inflation surge. At the same time, the drop in gas prices — for consumers, perhaps the most visible barometer of inflation — could bolster Democrats’ prospects in the midterm elections. It may already have contributed to slightly higher public approval ratings for Biden. In his speeches, Biden has generally stopped referring to the impact of inflation on family budgets. He has instead highlighted his administration’s recent legislative accomplishments, including a law enacted last month that’s intended to reduce pharmaceutical prices and fight climate change. Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas has dropped to $3.71, down from just above $5 in mid-June. But the prices of many other goods are still rising even as supply chain snarls unravel, Rosner-Warburton pointed out. Furniture, rugs and new cars grew more expensive last month, suggesting that companies are still raising prices in the face of strong consumer demand.