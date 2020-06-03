New Delhi: The United States has initiated an investigation into digital services taxes that have been adopted or are being considered by a number of its trading partners, including India. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest Single-Day Jump Ever, India Records 8,909 New Cases in Last 24 Hours

Accordingly, the United States Trade Representative has announced that his office is beginning the investigation.

The probe will cover 10 countries, including Austria, Brazil, EU, India and Indonesia, among others.

As per the USTR, the investigation is into digital services taxes that have been adopted or are being considered by a number of trading partners.

This provision gives the USTR broad authority to investigate and respond to a foreign country’s action which may be unfair or discriminatory, negatively affecting US commerce.

“President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies,” said USTR Robert Lighthizer.

“We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination.”