Ex-Intel Officer Claims US Hiding Info On Alien Craft, Says UFOs, ‘Non-Human’ Bodies In Govt’s Possession

Retired Maj. David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, testified to Congress that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects on July 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

New Delhi: A former US intelligence officer, David Grusch said the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies. Grusch made the revelation during questions from South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace at an Oversight Committee hearing which was scheduled after Grusch made claims in June that the US government was harbouring alien spacecraft.

Answering a question on whether the US government has the pilots of “crashed crafts”, Grush answered, “As I’ve stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah.” GOP Rep. Nancy Mace continued, “Were they human or non-human biologics?” “Non-human,” Grusch replied. He further said that these assessment was made by people who have “direct knowledge” on the issue. He further stated that there have been almost 12 crash sites of alien craft.

Former U.S. intelligence official David Grusch said ‘non-human’ remains have been recovered during a line of questioning from Rep. Nancy Mace at the House hearing on UFOs 😳 pic.twitter.com/kJSLuOOgLv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2023

In addition to alleging a cover-up, Grusch accused the government of misappropriating funds to evade congressional oversight and said he was targeted personally and professionally for coming forward. “Do you have any personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal these extraterrestrial technology?” Burchett asked.

“Yes, personally,” responded Grusch. “Has anyone been murdered that you know of?” Burchett replied. “I have to be careful [answering] that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities,” Grusch said.

Until April 2023, Grusch worked at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He said he learned of the secret program based on photographs, official documents and classified oral testimony from “individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country.”

Grusch says he became a government whistleblower after his discovery and has faced retaliation for coming forward. He declined to be more specific about the retaliatory tactics, citing an ongoing investigation.

Retired US Navy commander too testified about sightings of UAPs

Graves and David Fravor, a retired U.S. Navy commander, both testified about their own sightings of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP)s while they were serving in the military. Fravor had recounted a chilling encounter he had with an UFO in 2014 as he flew an F/A-18 Hornet off the coast of Virginia Beach, saying the unknown object was so jarring his flight commander called off the mission “immediately” and they “returned to base.”

In his own sighting, Fravor recalled seeing a “perfectly white” object that was “smooth” with “no windows” as it flew by. He said it moved in ways that a human could never move

“The technology that we faced was far superior than anything that we had,” Fravor said of the episode he witnessed in 2004 when asked why UAPs are a national security threat.

Ryan Graves, a former Navy fighter pilot, testified to members of Congress that he witnessed a UAP remaining ‘completely stationary’ in Category 4 winds, in a way ‘I don’t have an explanation for’ pic.twitter.com/G6cb7nKRI4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2023

Pentagon’s statement

The Pentagon has however denied Grusch’s claims of a coverup. In a statement, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.” The statement did not address UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

