Moscow: Russia has claimed that the United States is directly or indirectly involved in producing biological weapons in Ukraine.

According to the experts from the Russian Armed Forces, they have come across "new evidence" of the involvement of the US Department of Defence (DOD) in the "development of biological weapons in Ukraine".

"Russian experts on radiation, chemical and biological protection, during the course of studying documents, revealed new facts proving the direct involvement of the DOD in the development of biological weapons components in Ukraine," said Defence Ministry official Igor Konashenkov while addressing the media.

“In the near future, the Ministry will publish original documents that demonstrate that the Pentagon developed and approved the U-Pi-2 biological project.”

“The main goal of this project was to conduct a molecular analysis of especially dangerous infections that are endemic to Ukraine. This work involved sampling the pathogen in old cattle burial grounds in order to obtain new strains of anthrax,” added Konashenkov.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would require consideration of the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine within the framework of the convention on the prohibition of biological and toxin weapons.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said that Russia had now launched more than 1,200 missiles on Ukraine. Other reports have stated that the US Department of Defence said that troops were believed to be stalled even outside Chernihiv, towards the Belarus border.

(With agency inputs)