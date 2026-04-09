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US-Iran ceasefire: Which are the alternative routes which can replace Strait of Hormuz?

US-Iran ceasefire: Which are the alternative routes which can replace Strait of Hormuz?

After the US-Iran ceasefire, countries are exploring alternative oil routes like pipelines via Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq and Turkey, but the Strait of Hormuz continues to handle massive global energy flows and remains strategically crucial.

Strait of Hormuz- File image

Strait of Hormuz alternatives: The world got a sharp reminder of how important the Strait of Hormuz is when tensions rose during the recent Iran-US conflict. The narrow waterway in the West of Asia is located between Iran and Oman, carrying nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply along with large amounts of liquefied natural gas. Most importantly, even as new pipelines and routes are being discussed, the strait continues to handle huge volumes of energy due to its strategic location. However, there are some routes which can serve as an alternative routes which can replace Strait of Hormuz. We will also see whether they can actually replace the Strait of Hormuz as the energy route of the world.

Why is Strait of Hormuz important for the world?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, and any disruption has immediate implications for global markets, including energy-dependent economies such as India. The location of the Strait of Hormuz gives Iran a strong geographic advantage, making it a key player in global energy movement. At the same time, countries are trying to reduce their dependence on this route. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have already built pipelines to bypass the strait.

Which are the alternative routes which can replace Strait of Hormuz?

Kuwait is planning to work with others to develop similar alternatives. Meanwhile, Iraq may revive its pipeline to send oil to the Mediterranean through Turkey. These steps show that nations are learning from past conflicts and preparing for future risks.

Will Strait of Hormuz lose its place in the global economy?

However, these alternatives have limits as pipelines cannot carry as much oil as ships passing through Hormuz, and they are costly to build. So while Iran’s control may reduce over time, the Strait of Hormuz remains vital. Readers should also note that it may become less central, but it is far from losing its place in the global economy.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitte told reporters that restoring shipping through the vital energy corridor remains the central condition for continuing talks, with President Donald Trump.

“We fully expect Iran to do this, and the President has made that quite clear as well… this ceasefire is subject to the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” Leavitt said at a news conference. She added that the administration was monitoring developments closely, noting there had already been “an uptick of traffic in the Strait today”.

(With inputs from agencies)

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