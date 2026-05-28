US-Iran ceasefire may continue as negotiators finalise preliminary agreement, Trump’s approval awaited

According to reports, the United States and Iran have worked out a 60-day ceasefire framework to preserve the ongoing truce and open talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, but the agreement still needs the approval of Donald Trump.

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Donald Trump's approval is awaited in ceasefire extension between US and Iran. File image

The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement aimed at extending the ceasefire and reopening talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme. However, the proposal is still pending approval from US president Donald Trump.

According to an Axios report, both countries have agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding aimed at maintaining the truce while opening talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme. However, the proposed framework has not yet received Trump’s final clearance.

Iran targets US base in Kuwait amid rising tensions

Fresh exchanges of attacks have once again highlighted the fragile state of ongoing negotiations aimed at converting the uneasy April ceasefire into a permanent deal to end the three-month war, which has claimed thousands of lives and affected shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

According to United States Central Command, American forces intercepted five Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control facility in Bandar Abbas that was allegedly preparing to launch another drone. Kuwaiti authorities later said they had intercepted a ballistic missile headed towards the country, which hosts a major US military base.

“These actions were measured, purely defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” a US official, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about military operations, told Reuters earlier.