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US-Iran Ceasefire: FM Abbas Araghchi calls Saudi Arabias counterpart to ease escalating tensions in West Asia

US-Iran Ceasefire: FM Abbas Araghchi calls Saudi Arabia’s counterpart to ease escalating tensions in West Asia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the Saudi Arabian counterpart amid the increasing tensions in West Asia. Scroll down to read details.

US-Iran Ceasefire: FM Abbas Araghchi calls Saudi Arabia's counterpart to ease escalating tensions in West Asia

Iran-US Ceasefire: After Iran and the United States agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal, Israel carried out multiple strikes in several regions of Lebanon. Iran also targeted the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, just hours after Tehran and Washington agreed on the ceasefire deal. The Islamic Republic had also closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to the Israeli attacks on Lebanon. The Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, on Thursday received a phone call from the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss ways to reduce the existing tensions.

Iran’s FM calls Saudi Arabia’s counterpart

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had called his counterpart in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The official statement read, “His Highness the Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister. His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. During the call, they reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region.”

Iran-US Ceasefire

The two-week temporary ceasefire between Iran and the United States was achieved on Tuesday after escalations that began on February 28.

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The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran at the end of February, which led to the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, Mojtaba Khamenei was declared as the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic.

He said, “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader’s order and cease their fire,” in a statement read on the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Israel attacks Lebanon

Israel had conducted multiple strikes across Lebanon. These actions led to a high number of casualties in the region. The hospitals in Lebanon soon got packed with the injured individuals. Many command centres and military regions in Lebanon were attacked. The main sites included the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

Saudi Arabia attacked by Iran

After the ceasefire, Iran had also attacked the East-West pipeline of Saudi Arabia after the ceasefire deal, which was diverting a major number of barrels every day, almost 7 billion, from the oil heartland in the east to Yumbu’s Red Sea Port. This was happening after the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, the important oil transit route worldwide.

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