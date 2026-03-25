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US-Iran ceasefire soon? What is this 15-point plan to end war

US-Iran ceasefire soon? What is this 15-point plan to end war

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are reportedly seeking to agree to a month-long ceasefire

US-Iran ceasefire soon? What is this 15-point plan to end war

To end the ongoing war between Iran and the US-Israel, the US has drafted a fifteen-page proposal that mainly entails restricting Iran’s nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports from the New York Times, two anonymous officials said Iran received the proposal through the government of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Israel has stated that they are not included in the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran to end the war.

What is the US 15-point plan sent to Iran to end the war?

The Israeli news agency Channel 12 is reporting that if adopted as a framework for continuing negotiations towards ending the current conflict, the two governments could also announce a one-month-long ceasefire. Both the US and Iran would then negotiate a formal agreement based on this framework. As part of this agreement, both sides will agree to stop all uranium enrichment activity in Iran and agree to transfer all currently enriched uranium.

In other words, the 15-point plan seeks the end of any uranium enrichment on Iranian soil and requires the transfer of all enriched material, which Israel and the United States believe could potentially be used to develop nuclear weapons.

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Why is reopening the Strait of Hormuz a key condition in the plan?

The report further states that Iran must also provide unrestricted access to the Strait of Hormuz, which is the narrow waterway that leads into the Persian Gulf, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil is transported. Following a partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, prices for international energy rose to a record high.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are reportedly seeking to agree to a month-long ceasefire that would be followed by negotiations on 15 points of the peace plan for Iran. Israel is not part of the talks at this time.

According to the media reports, the 15-point plan includes that Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities,

Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons, no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory, and the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.

‘Will be sending Warships…’: Trump urges China, France, Japan to send warships to Strait of Hormuz amid Iran blockade, warns of US Strikes

How does the plan aim to limit Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities?

US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran’s navy and air force have been completely decimated. Speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said, “We’re in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal and who wouldn’t if you were there? Look, their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone.”On how hopeful he is that the peace negotiations with Iran will work out, Trump said, “I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this… We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can’t do a thing about it. For instance, if I wanna take down that power plant, they can’t do a thing about it… They are totally defeated… Militarily, they are dead.”

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