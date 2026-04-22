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Over 30 nations to meet in London to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz; UK and France to lead — whats next?

Over 30 nations to meet in London to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz; UK and France to lead — what’s next?

US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran and ordered the continuation of a naval blockade, saying Tehran must first present a “unified proposal”

Amid Hormuz blockade, India makes a big move, more oil to come in from..., insurance companies to get approval till 2027

The tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important marine transportation routes. Many countries around the world are now experiencing the repercussions of this diplomatic and military tension. The conflict, which began on February 28, has disrupted global energy markets, particularly through tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil shipments. The waterway carries a significant share of global crude supply and remains central to the crisis.

Why are over 30 nations meeting in London on the Strait of Hormuz?

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted due to recent military activity. This has caused several nations to have concerns over energy supplies. As a result, over 30 countries have now come together to aim to restore access to and secure the Strait of Hormuz. According to the reports, the UK Ministry of Defence is hosting a significant meeting in London on Wednesday with military planners from over 30 other nations to develop a coordinated military approach to protect maritime routes once the situation stabilizes.

What role will the United Kingdom and France play in the mission?

United Kingdom Defence Secretary John Healey stated that the purpose of the London meeting is to create a plan to convert the consensus into action. He stated, “The task… is to translate the diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait and support a lasting ceasefire.” Officials indicate that military capability, command and control structures, and strategies for deploying troops in the area will be the primary subjects of conversation. The mission will not begin until after a permanent ceasefire has been established.

At present, US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran and ordered the continuation of a naval blockade, saying Tehran must first present a “unified proposal” before talks can move forward. He stated the decision followed a request from Pakistan’s leadership and internal divisions within Iran’s government.

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As reported by Reuters, more than a dozen nations have stated they wish to support this proposed mission and will be co-led by the UK and France to protect shipping traffic using this important maritime route. The initiative picked up pace last week as close to 50 nations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East joined a virtual discussion, underscoring growing international support for a unified response.

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