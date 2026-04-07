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US-Iran War: Stay where you are for next 48 hours, Indian embassy in Iran issues advisory

US-Iran War: ‘Stay where you are for next 48 hours,’ Indian embassy in Iran issues advisory

In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy

Amid the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Tuesday issued an advisory asking Indians to stay where they are for the next 48 hours.

“In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy.

2. Those in Embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams.

3. All are requested to monitor official updates closely.

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4. The Embassy’s emergency numbers below remain operational.

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