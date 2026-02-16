US-Iran nuclear deal BIG Update: Israeli PM Netanyahu issues serious warning, says Iran must be put under....

Home

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the agreement with Iran must require the removal of nuclear material among other things.

US-Iran tensions: As tensions rise across the Middle East with increasing military presence of the United States of America in the region, there is growing speculation that the US could launch an attack on Iran at any time in coordination with Israel. However, it should be noted that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are still ongoing but the results do not seem to be positive. Stating that Israel wants to move from relying on US assistance to forming a stronger partnership, while building a more self-reliant domestic defense industry, Netanyahu warned that war could break out again in Gaza, highlighting the fragile security situation in the region. Here are all the details you need to know about what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said on the recent developments in Middle East.

What has Benjamin Netanyahu demanded from Iran-US deal?

In the recent update, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that any possible agreement with Iran must require the removal of nuclear material, a complete halt to uranium enrichment and a ban on ballistic missiles. Moreover, the Israeli Prime Minister expressed serious doubts about Iran’s intentions and warned that Israel cannot ignore potential threats.

“The prime minister believes that all negotiations must include limiting the ballistic missiles, and ending support for the Iranian axis,” Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel aims to reshape its relationship with the United States, a report carried by Xinhua News Agency said.

What happened to Trump’s Gaza Plan?

In another significant development on the case, US President Donald Trump has said that member states of the newly formed Board of Peace have pledged over USD 5 billion towards humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, a report by ANI news agency said.

In a post on the Truth Social Platform, Trump said, “On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts.”

Added that member states have committed ” thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans,” Trump stressed that “Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization”.

