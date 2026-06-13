‘US-Iran peace agreement can be finalised in 24 hours’, claims Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the proposed ceasefire agreement with the US includes a provision for the phased release of Iran's seized and frozen assets.

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(Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua/IANS)

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the proposed peace deal between the US and Iran could be finalised in the next 24 hours. He also mentioned the preparations for ‘e-signing’.

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Shehbaz Sharif posted on X: “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace. @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @SecRubio @SteveWitkoff @SEPeaceMissions @drpezeshkian @araghchi.”

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

He said that Pakistan is preparing for electronic signature (e-signing) on ​​this agreement, after which technical level talks will move ahead.

The Pakistani Prime Minister expressed gratitude to America and Iran for their cooperation in the dialogue process and expressed confidence that this “historic peace agreement” will prove to be a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

However, detailed information regarding the final draft of the agreement, its terms and formal announcement has not yet been made public by the parties concerned. In such a situation, the situation is being monitored till the agreement is officially implemented.

On Saturday itself, Tasnim News Agency published the views of Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. In this, he pointed towards agreement in two phases. Araghchi said that the proposed agreement includes reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, ending the ongoing conflict and the US-Iran promise not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs. He said that there are 14 points in the draft agreement. He said that talks on issues related to the nuclear program will take place in the second phase, which will last for 60 days.

He further said, “The operation of the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before the war. Iran and Oman have control over this vital waterway and Iran will ensure the safe movement of ships passing through it.”

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the proposed ceasefire agreement with the US includes a provision for the phased release of Iran’s seized and frozen assets. However, the final form of the agreement and the terms of the release of the assets are still under negotiation. At the same time, regarding Hormuz, it was reiterated that the administration will no longer run under the pre-war system and fees will be charged for the services provided here.

“The Hormuz administration will not go back to the pre-war situation,” Araghchi said. He indicated that new administrative and service related arrangements will be implemented for ships passing through this important sea route.

(With IANS inputs)