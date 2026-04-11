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Irans Speaker carries blood-soaked school bags, Minab victims photos as Companions on flight to Islamabad for US talks

Iran’s Speaker carries blood-soaked school bags, Minab victims’ photos as ‘Companions’ on flight to Islamabad for US talks

Iran’s Speaker was seen carrying blood-soaked school bags and photographs of Minab attack victims, referring to them as his “companions” during the flight.

As a high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Pakistan’s Islamabad for important discussions with the United States aimed at de-escalating ongoing tensions, Tehran seized the opportunity to send a symbolic message to the international community. A symbolic image from aboard an aircraft carrying Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf to Islamabad, showing portraits of children killed in the Minab school attack placed on aeroplane seats alongside backpacks and roses. The visuals shared online depicted blood-stained school bags and shoes placed on aircraft seats, alongside photographs of children who were reportedly killed in the US-Israel strike.

What message was Iran trying to send with “My companions” on board?

In a post on X, previously Twitter, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf wrote, “My companions on this flight, Minab 168”. The post referred to the children and staff who lost their lives in the February 28, 2026, strike on an elementary school in Minab. The image shows the interior of an aircraft cabin with rows of passenger seats. Instead of passengers, several seats are arranged with school backpacks placed on them, and each bag has a photograph of a child attached or placed in front. Some of the backpacks have flowers placed on or around them.

همراهان من در این پرواز#Minab168 pic.twitter.com/xvXmDlSDiF — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026

What happened in the Minab school attack that drew global attention?

The tragic incident, which reportedly resulted in at least 165 deaths and left more than 100 injured, has surfaced as an important reference point in Iran’s narrative ahead of the US-Iran negotiations, shaping its messaging on the international stage. According to Tasnim News Agency, Ghalibaf adopted a cautious stance upon arrival in Islamabad, stating that Iran is entering the talks with “good intentions but no trust.” Furthermore, he stated that the earlier rounds of negotiations had consistently failed to yield lasting outcomes. He stated, “Unfortunately, our experience of negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of contract,” adding that even during earlier engagements, Iran had faced actions it considers violations of prior understandings.

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“In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is ready to make a real agreement and grant the rights of the Iranian people, they will see our readiness to make an agreement as well,” he said. Resharing the photo, the Iran Embassy in South Africa wrote, “We will never forget the children of Minab, ever.”

The delegations from Iran and the US are scheduled to meet in Islamabad for talks and discussions regarding a 10-point ceasefire offer from Iran. Speaker Ghalibaf will head up the Iranian delegation which includes Araghchi and 12 additional individuals. US Vice President JD Vance on Friday left for Pakistan to participate in peace talks with Iran to end their war. Earlier, Trump stated, “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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