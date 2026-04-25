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US-Iran peace talks: Pakistani PM Sharif meets Irans FM Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad amid tensions; heres what we know

US-Iran peace talks: Pakistani PM Sharif meets Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad amid tensions; here’s what we know

US-Iran peace talks: When the reports of the second round of talks to happen in Islamabad are surfacing, Iran's FM had a meeting with Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif. Scroll down for details.

(Image: screengrab from x.com/PakPMO)

US-Iran Conflict: In the latest development concerning the West Asia conflict, the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, met Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, on Saturday. The deputy prime minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar and the army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, were also a part of the meeting. The foreign minister of Iran met Asim Munir and had a discussion about the peace talks with the United States, as reported by PTI, citing a senior official.

Pakistan PM meets Iran’s FM

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, i.e., April 25. This comes at a time when the reports suggest that the second round of peace talks is likely to happen in Islamabad again.

اسلام آباد: 25 اپریل 2026. وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے ایرانی وزیرِ خارجہ عباس عراقچی اور ایرانی وفد کی ملاقات. ایرانی وزیرِ خارجہ عباس عراقچی کی وزیرِ اعظم سے ملاقات کیلئے وزیرِ اعظم ہاؤس پہنچ گئے، دونوں رہنماؤں کی ملاقات شروع ہو گئی. ملاقات میں نائب وزیرِ اعظم و وزیرِ… pic.twitter.com/4cD2B11nWt — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 25, 2026

Translation of text:

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Meeting of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Iranian delegation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived at the Prime Minister’s House for a meeting with the Prime Minister; the meeting between the two leaders has begun. In the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are also participating alongside the Prime Minister. The meeting will discuss the situation in the region.

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Iran’s FM visits Islamabad

Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 24, 2026

“Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority,” stated the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X.

Also Read: ‘No Iran-US talks planned’: Tehran rejects direct dialogue with US in Islamabad; opts for Pakistan as intermediary

Who will represent the US?

US President Donald Trump is sending Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law, ​Jared Kushner, to Islamabad for potential talks with Iran on the matter of negotiations, as reported by Reuters, citing a US official.

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