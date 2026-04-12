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US-Iran war talks in Pakistan LIVE: Talks with Iran have ended after 21 hours without reaching agreement, says JD Vance

US-Iran war talks in Pakistan LIVE: ‘Talks with Iran have ended after 21 hours without reaching agreement,’ says JD Vance

Iran-US talks have ended without reaching an agreement.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said early Sunday that talks between the United States and Iran ended without a peace deal after Tehran declined to accept Washington’s nuclear weapons restrictions, as reported by AP. The in-person talks lasted 21 hours, Vance said, adding that he remained in constant contact with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior officials throughout the discussions.

While speaking to the reporters, Vance stated, “But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” as reported by AP. “That is the core goal of the president of the United States. And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations,” AP reported.

The United States is engaged in high-level, face-to-face trilateral talks with Pakistan and Iran in Islamabad. According to the Iranian State Media, Press TV, Iran-US talks were extended for another day after over 15 hours of discussions, with both sides continuing negotiations despite ongoing differences, as technical teams exchange draft texts. Taking to X, previously Twitter, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a significant update regarding the ongoing Iran-US peace talks. As per the statement, Tehran indicated that the dialogue would continue even as some disagreements remain unresolved.

Where are the negotiations taking place and who is mediating them?

“Iran-U.S. talks mediated by Pakistan concluded after 14 hours. Technical teams from both sides are now exchanging expert texts. Negotiations will continue despite some remaining differences,” reads the statement published on X.

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The post further reads, “At Pakistan’s proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday.”

Breaking | Iran-U.S. talks mediated by Pakistan concluded after 14 hours. Technical teams from both sides are now exchanging expert texts. Negotiations will continue despite some remaining differences.#IslamabadTalks https://t.co/MewU4uMaJN — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) April 11, 2026

At 13:00 local time on Saturday, Iranian officials began meeting with Pakistani officials at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. After their discussions with Pakistani officials were complete, they proceeded to meet with the U.S. delegation. Discussion lasted continuously for over 15 hours, ending approximately 3:40 am local time Sunday, reflecting the intensity and complexity of the ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Who are the key officials representing the US and Iran in these talks?

Meanwhile, the first phase of in-person talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad late on Saturday night after several hours of negotiations involving multiple stakeholders, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic discussions. Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and a US delegation led by Vice President J D Vance arrived in Pakistan’s Islamabad for talks to end the hostilities in the Middle East.

How could these talks impact the ongoing ceasefire and regional tensions?

Following the discussions, both delegations exchanged written texts to document and confirm areas of understanding reached during the day, according to Iranian state media Press TV. These talks are considered a major step toward reducing tensions between Iran and the U.S. and to providing a framework to develop a formalised understanding of how to move forward. According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the latest round of negotiations extended into late-night deliberations, indicating the urgency and sensitivity surrounding the dialogue process. The report stated that key representatives from both sides were present in Islamabad for the discussions, reflecting the high-level nature of the engagement.

(With ANI Inputs)

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