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BIG update on US-Iran talks in Islamabad, reports suggest THIS world leader will also attend, will this bring breakthrough in more than 40-day war?

BIG update on US-Iran talks in Islamabad, reports suggest THIS world leader will also attend, will this bring breakthrough in more than 40-day war?

According to Reuters reports that US President Donald Trump may participate in the US talks with Iran. If the two countries reach an agreement, Donald Trump could participate in the talks either virtually or in person.

BIG update on US-Iran talks in Islamabad, reports suggest THIS world leader will also attend, will this bring breakthrough in more than 40-day war?

If reports are to be believed, US president Donald Trump may also attend the peace talks with Iran in Islamabad in case of an agreement, it is not clear whether he will come in person or his presence will be online. According to news agency Reuters, a Pakistani source has said that the talks are progressing and there is every possibility of them taking place on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Trump’s participation in the talks is a big update because now Iran has also agreed to come to Islamabad. The two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is ending on Wednesday. Trump has already said that there is very little possibility of it being extended.

This news comes at a time when Iran-US talks are at a persistent standstill. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been active on social media and has claimed that Iran must reach a compromise. In his latest threat, he threatened to bomb Iran if it doesn’t compromise. Although Iran has maintained its stubborn stance, now reports are emerging that it will participate in the talks with its representatives.

What is the picture of peace talks?

The situation regarding the proposed peace talks between the US and Iran remains unclear, but there are indications that Tehran is considering participation. According to a Reuters report, a senior Iranian official said the government is positively considering the option of participating in the talks. However, Iran had previously indicated it was withdrawing from the talks following US actions, particularly the seizure of its ship near the Strait of Hormuz. The US, on the other hand, has expressed confidence that the talks in Pakistan will proceed as scheduled.

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Why is the matter stuck?

Donald Trump wants a deal that will prevent the surge in oil prices and stock market volatility. He has also made it clear that Iran cannot be given the capability to develop nuclear weapons. Iran, meanwhile, is attempting to use its hold on the Strait of Hormuz to secure a deal with the US that will prevent a resumption of war, provide sanctions relief, but not restrict its nuclear program.

The missiles stopped, the rhetoric stopped

Amid tensions between the two countries, rhetoric has intensified. Trump has warned that if Iran doesn’t agree to his terms, the consequences will be dire. He has stated that if a deal isn’t reached, the bombs will rain down and won’t stop. Meanwhile, Iran has declared that this time it will play cards that will defeat its enemy in ways it never imagined possible.

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