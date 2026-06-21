US-Iran talks collapse again; Iranian leaders walk out following Trump’s ‘attack’ threat; Hezbollah warns…

Iran maintains that there will be no negotiations between the US and Iran until Israel completely withdraws from Lebanon and the war ends on all fronts.

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New Delhi: Talks between the US and Iran have collapsed once again. The Iranian news agency Tasnim claimed that Iranian leaders decided to walk out of the meeting midway following threats from US President Donald Trump. Prior to the talks, Trump had stated that Iran must halt Hezbollah’s activities in Lebanon and rein in its proxy groups. He warned that failure to do so would result in a renewed US attack on Iran. This statement infuriated the Iranian leaders, and Tehran refused to proceed with the negotiations. However, there has been no official confirmation of this decision from the Iranian Foreign Ministry so far.

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Iran Pauses First Round Of Talks

Earlier, reports indicated that Iran had paused the first round of talks for 80 minutes to consult with leaders in Tehran. Subsequently, Iranian negotiators began discussions with Qatari representatives. It is reported that the Iranian leaders voiced grievances regarding Trump’s threat. Trump had stated that Iran must immediately stop the operatives in Lebanon—who are receiving vast sums of money and fomenting unrest—warning that failure to comply would lead to punishment even harsher than that meted out last week. Iran has formally lodged a protest with the US and is awaiting a response. Iran maintains that Trump’s threat violates Clause 1 of the agreement, which prohibits the US from issuing threats; therefore, Trump’s remarks constitute a serious breach of the accord.

Our Military Ready For Action: Iran

Following these threats from Trump, Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Ghalibaf, immediately hit back. He wrote on X, “Do they not realize that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn’t be so desperate today? We do not rely on American threats. They should be careful with their statements; our forces are prepared to respond in a different manner. No matter what they say, we are the ones who will take action.”

No Talks Until Israel Withdraws From Lebanon: Iran

Iran maintains that there will be no negotiations between the US and Iran until Israel completely withdraws from Lebanon and the war ends on all fronts. Iran has warned that if Israel’s actions continue, it will take even harsher measures. Tehran also suspects that Washington is using the prospect of talks merely to buy time for Israel.

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Hezbollah’s Warning

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem stated, “The enemy attempted to impose a unilateral definition of a ceasefire in Lebanon—a definition aimed at preventing Hezbollah from firing while granting Israel the freedom to attack and advance wherever it pleased. We view this stance as an act of aggression and will never accept it. Israel must initiate the ceasefire. If the Israeli government genuinely accepts and adheres to it, the resistance group will also pursue the path of peace.”