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Spotlight shines on US-Iran talks in Islamabad as Lebanon decides to watch closely; heres all we know

Spotlight shines on US-Iran talks in Islamabad as Lebanon decides to watch closely; here’s all we know

Peace talks are set to take place in Islamabad on Friday between the United States and Iran amid escalation in the war in the Middle East. Now, Lebanon has decided that it will keep close tabs on the talks

US representative JD Vance and Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf will meet in Pakistan

A cloud of uncertainty prevails as talks between the United States and Iran are set to take place in Islamabad on Friday (April 10). One of the key issues remains Lebanon’s inclusion in the truce.

As Israeli strikes pound Beirut in one of the worst escalations in over four decades, the country is pinning its hopes on the talks for relief. Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon’s role in the US-Iran ceasefire, with Pakistan saying the truce includes the country, a claim later denied by both the US and Israel.

At the same time, Iran has cautioned that it may abandon the ceasefire and block the Strait of Hormuz if the attacks on Lebanon do not stop.

What we know ahead of the highly anticipated talks in Pakistan

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US-Iran talks set to take place on Friday

The US and Iranian delegations will hold talks in Islamabad on Friday, April 10. In preparation, authorities have announced public holidays on April 9 and 10 in the capital, allowing only essential services such as hospitals and law enforcement to function.

Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf is expected to lead Iran’s delegation, although it is still uncertain if officials from the IRGC or Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will join the talks.

All about Lebanon

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam has made it clear that his country will be a part of the Iran war ceasefire. In a statement, the PM’s office called on Pakistan to “confirm that the ceasefire includes Lebanon to prevent a recurrence of the Israeli attacks witnessed yesterday”.

Over 1,500 people have lost their lives in Lebanon, including 130 children, since Israeli military operations started on March 2.

Israel’s mistrust of Pakistan

While Pakistan insists that Lebanon was included in the negotiations, citing Sharif’s statement on X mentioning Beirut, Israel has rejected the claim.

Ahead of the talks, Israel’s ambassador to India stated that Tel Aviv does not trust Pakistan as a mediator and will rely on its American counterparts to convey the Israeli message.

“One wouldn’t trust Pakistan. They have been behaving very problematically when it comes to sponsoring terrorism, and they do not recognise our state,” said Israeli envoy Reuven Azar.

The Israeli envoy to New Delhi also recalled the US-led ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, stating that during this time, Washington consulted “problematic countries” such as Turkey and Qatar.

“They took facilitation and support from problematic countries such as Turkey and Qatar, which support the Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist organisations in the region,” he said. “We hope at the end of the day that we achieve the results, and we are going to make sure together with our American friends that these threats are neutralised,” the envoy told PTI.

A fragile truce

A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran was agreed on Wednesday, and the Strait of Hormuz was declared open soon after. However, Israel insisted it would continue targeting Lebanon, stating it is outside the scope of the deal.

Following the intense attacks on Lebanon, Iran once again closed the Strait of Hormuz and stopped the passage of all ships and vessels in the key strait. Iran and the IRGC condemned the strikes and warned of a resumption of attacks if Israel did not stop attacking Beirut.

It is also to be noted that Israeli attacks on Lebanon were not the only truce violations. Iran reported that it was struck on the Sirri and Lavan islands, where key oil refineries were targeted. Furthermore, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar reported attacks moments after the truce was announced.

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