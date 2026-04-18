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US-Iran talks set to take place in Pakistan as diplomatic push intensifies amid rising global tensions

US-Iran talks set to take place in Pakistan as diplomatic push intensifies amid rising global tensions

Fresh US-Iran talks in Pakistan raise hopes of progress, with both sides engaging in high-stakes negotiations amid ongoing tensions and uncertainty over key unresolved issues.

US-Iran talks set to take place in Pakistan

As Pakistan is set to host another round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, investors are wondering if there will finally be a breakthrough in the conflict that has roiled financial markets and geopolitical relations. Talks will resume in Islamabad this week if officials from both countries agree to attend.

Trump says Iran may hand over “nuclear dust”

Trump said Iran may agree to turn over stockpiles of enriched uranium. The president also stated Tehran had agreed to various U.S. demands that would effectively end Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Iranian officials have brushed off Trump’s claims, saying a comprehensive deal hasn’t been reached yet.

Trump’s comments have spurred even more interest around what a deal would entail if both parties can agree to one.

Pakistan hosts negotiations between US and Iran officials

Pakistan has become a pivotal player in diplomatic discussions after brokering several talks between US and Iran officials in recent weeks. Officials believe this round of talks may be the final one’s that hammer out key details of the conflict.

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The meetings taking place in Islamabad are just another effort to quell tensions in the Middle East that have escalated over the past few weeks of sabre rattling and military strikes.

“All the pieces of the puzzle are in place for a deal”

Analysts are optimistic a deal will be reached as major gaps have closed between both countries’ demands. The US had asked Iran to limit its nuclear capabilities, and Iran has asked the US to lift all sanctions. Pakistan hosted the first round of talks in Islamabad which ended with no deal.

“The gaps have really narrowed now. I think there are only a few differences,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump expected to make an announcement “fairly soon”

Trump also said he expects to make a decision “fairly soon” on whether to strike a deal with Iran.

Investors are also eyeing the talks as a resolution would calm tensions in the Middle East and stabilise oil prices which have surged as Middle East producers try to limit supply coming out of the region. Tensions have been heightened around the Strait of Hormuz as Iran has threatened to close down the waterway that serves as a key transit point for global oil shipments.

What to Expect from US/Iran Talks?

The prospect of a deal still has some investors skeptical as any minor issue can send both sides back to the negotiating table. Investors will be closely watching the outcome of this round of talks as it will determine if we can see a resolution to the crisis or if things will continue to escalate from here.

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