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US-Iran talks: Pakistans extraordinary security cover; Islamabad turned into fortress; Entire Middle East under surveillance

US-Iran talks: Pakistan’s extraordinary security cover; Islamabad turned into fortress; Entire Middle East under surveillance

Pakistani fighter jets are currently positioned near the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

(Images: AP/AFP)

New Delhi: The first talks following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran are set to take place in Pakistan, and the eyes of the entire world are fixed on Islamabad. Pakistan is unwilling to take any risks regarding these talks, and the capital has effectively been transformed into a fortress. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high in the Middle East, and Pakistan fears that the Iranian delegation could be at risk. Consequently, Pakistan has dispatched several fighter jets and support aircraft to the Middle East. According to reports, Pakistan has deployed multiple fighter jets alongside C-130 transport aircraft, aerial refuelling tankers, and AWACS platforms.

US-Iran talks in Islamabad

In fact, Pakistan views this ceasefire meeting as a diplomatic milestone and is under immense pressure to ensure its success. On April 8, with the assistance of China and Turkey, Pakistan successfully brokered a ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Following this achievement, discussions will now be held in Islamabad to steer this ceasefire toward a permanent resolution. Fighter jets have been deployed specifically to eliminate any potential threat of an attack on the Iranian delegation.

Pakistan Deploys Aircraft from Iran to Saudi Arabia

Flight tracking data reveals that Pakistani fighter jets—specifically the JF-17 Thunder and F-16—are currently positioned near the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. These aircraft will escort the plane carrying the Iranian delegation, which is now commencing its journey toward Islamabad. The flight is expected to take approximately three hours. Additionally, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has deployed IL-78 aerial refuelling tankers, which enable the fighter jets to remain airborne for extended periods.

C-130 Hercules Transport Aircraft and AWACS

Pakistan has also deployed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, likely intended to provide logistical support and assistance. Pakistan has also deployed Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), which are monitoring the airspace extending from Pakistan all the way to the Persian Gulf. Flight radar data reveals that PAF aircraft have also been sighted near the UAE and Saudi Arabia—nations with which Pakistan shares NATO-like defense agreements. This points to an effort to establish broader coordination with major Gulf nations.

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Islamabad Turns into a Fortress

Given the frequent terrorist attacks within its borders, Pakistan has transformed Islamabad into a fortress. Pakistan is acutely aware that its international credibility is at stake. Islamabad is currently under a complete lockdown, with 10,000 troops deployed to ensure security. Furthermore, Pakistan has activated its air defense systems across its southern and western airspaces. Pakistani Minister Mohsin Naqvi told The Dawn newspaper, “A comprehensive plan has been devised to provide impregnable security to all foreign guests.”

High-Level Delegations

US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the American delegation, has already departed for Islamabad. On the Iranian side, the delegation is expected to be led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. If these talks materialize, it would mark the highest-level face-to-face meeting between these rival nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Military experts note that Iran’s air force has been all but decimated in combat; consequently, Pakistan has deployed a large fleet of its aircraft to create a protective shield over Iran and the Persian Gulf to ensure the security of the Iranian delegation.

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