US-Iran talks to begin Monday after Trump halts planned military strike

US President Donald Trump said diplomatic efforts involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iran prompted him to call off what had been planned as a "massive attack" on Friday.

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US-Iran talks to begin Monday after Trump halts planned military strikes(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to commence on Monday. While talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that the lines of communication were open. The US President said, “We are talking to them [the Iranians] in the form of a negotiation; it begins tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll see how it goes. I’d love to do that. It’ll save a lot of lives, a lot of unnecessary power, to be honest with you. We are ready to go whenever we want. Would I rather make a deal? I’m not looking to kill people, because a lot of people die; we don’t want that. So they asked us, Iran specifically, but the other three, they asked us.”

Why did Trump halt the planned military strike on Iran?

US President Donald Trump said diplomatic efforts involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iran prompted him to call off what had been planned as a “massive attack” on Friday. He also suggested that an agreement could be reached on the management of the Strait of Hormuz and expressed confidence that a deal on Iran’s denuclearisation would eventually be secured. The unexpected diplomatic shift comes as mediators work to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

According to Israeli media reports on Sunday, regional mediators are working to revive a memorandum of understanding signed last month that would keep the strategically important Strait of Hormuz open and free of transit fees for 60 days. Iranian state media also reported that talks between Tehran and Oman on a joint mechanism to manage the maritime corridor were nearing completion. The original framework reportedly broke down after differing interpretations emerged. While US President Donald Trump maintained that the passage would remain open indefinitely, Iran insisted the agreement upheld its sovereign authority over the vital shipping route.

What role did Qatar, Oman and Gulf nations play in the talks?

Intense behind-the-scenes diplomacy over the weekend is said to have helped avert an immediate escalation. Qatari officials held high-level discussions with Iran, the United States and Oman before informing Trump on Saturday that Tehran had agreed to a proposal concerning the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Concurrently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone call with Trump to urge against military action. Following these exchanges, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was halting the planned strikes, citing progress on the shipping route and nuclear discussions. Although no military strikes were recorded overnight into Sunday, Iranian military leaders rejected Trump’s characterisation as a “lie”, while a source tied to Tehran’s delegation told the semi-official Fars News Agency that no formal accord on the strait had yet been reached.Meanwhile, opinions among Gulf allies remain sharply divided over how Washington should handle Tehran. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that while Saudi Arabia counselled restraint, the United Arab Emirates lobbied Washington for more assertive military action, arguing that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not alter its course without direct US force.

(With ANI Inputs)