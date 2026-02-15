Home

News

US, Iran to hold new round of nuclear deal talks in Geneva on Feb 17

US, Iran to hold new round of nuclear deal talks in Geneva on Feb 17

The United States and Iran are likely to hold the next round of nuclear deal talks on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

US, Iran to hold new round of nuclear deal talks in Geneva on Feb 17

Washington DC: In the latest development in the United States and Iran talks, both the countries will hold a fresh round of talks over the nuclear deal on February 17 in Geneva. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be a part of the delegation, CNN reported. The fresh development comes after US President Donald Trump stressed the urgent need for a deal with Tehran, issuing a warning that failure of the nuclear deal talks could be “traumatic.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (local time), Trump described his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “very good” and said, “We have to make a deal, otherwise it is going to be very traumatic (for Iran) and I don’t want it to happen… If they don’t make a deal, it is going to be a different story. We had a very good meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Iran and the United States held the previous rounds of nuclear talks in April 2025 in Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy.

However, on June 21-22, 2025, under ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’, the United States conducted strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, targeting three key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran strongly condemned the operations, denouncing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Iranian nuclear deal dates back to July 2015, when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and several world powers, including the United States, which capped Tehran’s enrichment level at 3.67 per cent and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms.

The deal collapsed in 2018 with Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of the US from the accord.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also informed about the trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia, and the US which will be held in Geneva on February 17-18, Russian news agency TASS reported.

(with ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.