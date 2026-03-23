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US sends warships, troops and fighter jets to Gulf as Iran conflict deepens; Strait of Hormuz becomes global energy battleground

US sends warships, troops and fighter jets to Gulf as Iran conflict deepens; Strait of Hormuz becomes global energy battleground

US deploys warships, Marines, and fighter jets to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate, raising fears of conflict near the Strait of Hormuz and global oil disruption.

US sends warships, troops and fighter jets to Gulf as Iran conflict deepens; Strait of Hormuz become

US Iran War: Troops are being deployed to the Middle East as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and the US. Photos have emerged showing thousands of Marines deploying fighter jets to the Middle East alongside multiple warships.

Warplanes, Helicopters & Ships Deployed

Sources familiar with intelligence operations confirm the deployment of amphibious assault ships that can launch air and ground attacks. Among them is the USS Boxer, along with a Marine who crew of almost 2,500 troops with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“The deployment of forces will help ensure our forces are prepared to respond to any potential escalation resulting from military options,” one official said.

Also read: ‘Open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or else…’; Trump’s warning to Iran upsets global markets; What we know so far

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Battleships Steaming for Middle East

Military forces are ramping up their presence in the Middle East over growing tensions between Iran and the US in recent days. The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea has been declared a war zone by Iran amid heightened tensions.

Nearly 20% of the world’s oil flows through the narrow strait which has now been ordered mined by Iran.

US Carrier Strikes Sending Warning

The US military has deployed aircraft, helicopters and two warships to the region as Iran continues to slow down ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The US is expected to further increase military activity in the region and hopes to resume the flow of traffic through the strait.

Energy analysts are concerned that any prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz will cause an energy crisis.

Trump Sets Final Warning Deadline

President Trump slammed Iran today over conflicting reports of allowing ships access to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The US President has set Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face military action on its key oil refineries.

“Iran better be prepared to meet our demands,” Trump said. “They have never had a leader like me.” Iran has fired back at Trump’s warning threatening attacks on US allies in the region.

War Escalates in Middle East: Who’s Been Attacked?

The Iran conflict has already entered a new phase as both sides continue to trade strikes in the region. More than 100 people have been reportedly injured in Iran after Israel launched missile strikes in the region.

The US has also launched multiple air strikes against Iranian targets and deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East.

Troops Sent To War Worry Families

Families at home are left wondering what’s to come as thousands of troops prepare to deploy to the middle east. Tensions continue to rise between Iran and the US as both sides increase aggression in the region.

Oil hits highest level in over 3 years

US Crude recently topped $71 a barrel as investors feared the conflict in Iran would spill over disrupting oil supplies from the region. Brent crude surpassed $78 a barrel as worry continue to spread across the globe over the rising conflict.

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