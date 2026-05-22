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US-Iran war: Big development in West Asia crisis as Pak army chief Munir flies to Tehran

US-Iran war: Big development in West Asia crisis as Pak army chief Munir flies to Tehran

As Pakistan spearheads intensive mediation efforts to end the US-Iran conflict, Army Chief General Asim Munir has arrived in Tehran for critical peace talks.

Pakistan Army Chief Munir

US-Iran war: In a significant geopolitical development amid global tensions where the United States and Iran are locked in high-stakes indirect talks to end their military conflict, exchanging messages and draft texts to build a peace framework, peace negotiations have taken a big step. In the recent development, Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the crisis with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi twice within 24 hours to discuss the peace proposal, focusing heavily on the status of the Strait of Hormuz. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in the US-Iran war.

What did Iranian official say on US-Iran war peace negotiations?

While an Iranian official stated negotiators are “very close” to an understanding, major sticking points remain. The outlook is clouded by Iran’s supreme leader insisting on keeping Tehran’s uranium stockpile, alongside an active dispute over transit tolls in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Also read: Donald Trump saves Pakistan again as IMF extends $1.32 billion financial assistance to Pakistan amid deep economic challenges

Pakistan’s Army Chief flies directly to Tehran

Following these sessions, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, flew directly to Tehran to push for a breakthrough. A Qatari delegation has also arrived in the Iranian capital to support the diplomatic effort, a report by The Washington Post said.

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The pressure to secure a deal is mounting on both sides. The war has heavily strained US defense capabilities, with a report revealing the US has depleted much of its advanced missile interceptor inventory while defending Israel. Meanwhile, President Trump warned that military strikes could return quickly if talks stall, vowing that the US will recover Iran’s enriched uranium.

Also read: Final touches being added to US-Iran deal, announcement expected soon: Reports

As diplomatic activity intensifies, global markets are reacting sharply, with oil prices rising amid widespread skepticism and uncertainty over whether a final agreement can actually be reached.

NATO eyes arms buildup amid Hormuz tensions

In another significant development, NATO allies must urgently expand defence production and protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said after talks in Sweden.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Helsingborg on Thursday ahead of the alliance summit scheduled in Ankara later this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

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