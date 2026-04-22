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US-Iran War Big Update: JD Vances Pakistan trip put on hold, new sanctions target Iranian weapons procurement networks

US-Iran War Big Update: JD Vance’s Pakistan trip put on hold, new sanctions target Iranian weapons procurement networks

US Vice President JD Vance’s Pakistan visit for peace talks with Iran has been postponed as Tehran has not responded to the US proposals.

US-Iran War Big Update: JD Vance’s Pakistan trip put on hold, new sanctions target Iranian weapons procurement networks

Washington: In a major development in the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, Vice President JD Vance’s scheduled visit to Pakistan’s Islamabad for the second round of peace talks has been put on hold. The White House has taken the decision after Tehran did not respond to the proposals, The New York Times reported, citing a US official familiar with the matter. The Middle Eastern country stated that it has not come to a conclusion whether to resume peace talks with America or not.

Trump Said He Will Extend Ceasefire With Iran Until Negotiations Conclude

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that the ceasefire between both the countries has been extended until the Middle Eastern country submitted a proposal to end the war. However, he also cleared that the US would continue to blockade Iranian ports.

Iran Denies Sending Any Delegation To Islamabad For Talks

As per Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Islamabad so far. In a statement, the broadcaster categorically denied the presence of any Iranian delegation in Pakistan.

“No Iranian diplomatic delegation – be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission – has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far,” the statement read.

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However, reports by Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, stated that delegations from the US and Iran are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital simultaneously on Trump Accuses Iran of Multiple Ceasefire ViolationsTuesday, signalling a potential breakthrough in regional diplomacy.

US Sanctions Target Iranian Weapons, UAV Procurement Networks

Meanwhile, Washington has imposed several fresh sanctions on 14 individuals and entities linked to Iran. It directly targeted networks involved in procuring and transporting weapons for the Middle Eastern country, US Department of the Treasury said in a statement. The US Treasury’s sanctions targeted people and companies in countries like Iran, Turkey and UAE to cut off supply networks supporting Iran’s Army.

(wiht ANI inputs)

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