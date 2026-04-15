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US-Iran war big update: Peace talks may resume in Islamabad, JD Vance to Lead US Delegation, says Report

US-Iran war big update: Peace talks may resume in Islamabad, JD Vance to Lead US Delegation, says Report

Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to attend any possible second meeting, CNN reported.

US-Iran war big update: Peace talks may resume in Islamabad, JD Vance to Lead US Delegation, says Report

Washington DC: In the latest development in the United States-Iran war, there is a possibility that Washington is going to hold a second round of peace talks with Tehran, with Vice President JD Vance likely to lead the American delegation. Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, again emerges as a probable venue for the crucial talks, CNN reported. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will also be part of the delegation. Witkoff and Kushner were also part of the diplomatic talks even before the war began.

Trump Tasks Vance, Witkoff With Pursuing Diplomacy

Trump has entrusted his three senior advisers with the responsibility of exploring a diplomatic pathway to end the ongoing hostilities. Vance, Witkoff and Kushner have remained in contact with Iranian officials and intermediaries following a recent 21-hour round of discussions, as part of efforts to move closer to a potential agreement. However, officials are still deliberating over the specifics of a second round, and no final decision has been taken.

“Future talks are under discussion, but nothing has been scheduled at this time,” a US official said, quoted by CNN.

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The development comes after former US President Donald Trump indicated that momentum was building for another round of talks. In a telephonic interview with The New York Post, he said that “something could be happening” over the next two days in Pakistan.

Trump said the ongoing discussions were “happening, but, you know, a little bit slow,” while suggesting that a second round of direct negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing seven-week conflict would likely be held in Europe.

The remarks by Trump came after reports had circulated online purportedly claiming that the location for negotiations was being changed.

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Trump Hints At Islamabad Talks Within Two Days

However, shortly after, Trump called back with a revised update.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” he said of Islamabad. “It’s more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job.”

He was referring to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, with whom he reportedly developed a rapport last year during heightened tensions involving India and Pakistan, which later de-escalated after a brief four-day conflict that the US helped mediate.

“He’s fantastic, and therefore it’s more likely that we go back there,” he said. “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?”

“I just think he’s a great guy. That guy. The field marshal. You know he ended the war with India, saved 30 million people,” he added.

Trump also clarified that he would not personally participate in the proposed second round of negotiations and did not name who would represent the United States.

Trump Said Iran Must Frame Any Deal Without Appearing To Surrender

Th US President warned that Iran must present any compromise in a way that is acceptable to its countrymen.

“Iran has to be able to take something back to its people that doesn’t look like a surrender,” said Saeed, describing the Islamic Republic’s need to frame any compromise as being made “in the golden trust of the people,” he said.

However, Mohammad Marandi, who was part of the Iranian delegation during the first round of talks in Islamabad, said, “A blockade won’t change Iran’s position,” and added that “ending enrichment will not be accepted,” a report by The New York Post said.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the possible second round of talks between the US and Iran as it will lead to peace in the West Asia region.

(with ANI inputs)

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