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US-Iran War Big Update: Pentagon eyes Tehran ground action, over 3500 troops land in Middle East

US-Iran War Big Update: Pentagon eyes Tehran ground action, over 3500 troops land in Middle East

US Central Command said over 11,000 targets have been struck since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28.

US-Iran War Big Update: Pentagon eyes Tehran ground action, over 3500 troops land in Middle East

US-Iran War Big Update: Amid the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, Washington has started ramping up its military presence in the Middle East by deploying as many as 3,500 soldiers in the region. USS Tripoli, which carries 2,500 marines, has now reached its operation zone, the US Central Command said. Amid all the developments, Pentagon is gearing up for a potential ground operation in Iran. However, there is a big question on whether President Donald Trump will give the green light on deploying ground troops, The Washington Post reported, citing US officials.

It is to be noted the US’s amphibious assault ship – USS Tripoli – was stationed in Japan before receiving deployment instructions from authorities two weeks ago. The ship is capable of operating F-35 stealth jets and Ospreys. USS Boxer and other naval units from San Diego are also deployed to the region.

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