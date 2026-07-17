US-Iran war: Chabahar port damaged in American strikes, defence secretary Pete Hegseth shares collapsing tower’s image

US-Iran Conflict: The United States military carried out fresh strikes on Iran, in which a surveillance tower at the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman has reportedly collapsed on Friday, as the West Asia war rages again. Chabahar is a crucial trade port for Afghanistan, which Tehran has been operating with India’s support. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared an image which features a tower-like structure collapsing, and clouds of dust can be seen rising around it.
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