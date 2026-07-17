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US-Iran war: Chabahar port damaged in American strikes, defence secretary Pete Hegseth shares collapsing tower’s image

The US military carried out airstrikes on Iran for 6th night in a row. The strikes were carried out to ‘further degrade Iranian military capabilities’.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 17, 2026, 4:07 PM IST
us iran war
US-Iran war: Chabahar port damaged in American strikes, defence secretary Pete Hegseth shares collapsing tower’s image | Image: X @PeteHegseth

US-Iran Conflict: The United States military carried out fresh strikes on Iran, in which a surveillance tower at the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman has reportedly collapsed on Friday, as the West Asia war rages again. Chabahar is a crucial trade port for Afghanistan, which Tehran has been operating with India’s support. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared an image which features a tower-like structure collapsing, and clouds of dust can be seen rising around it.

Read more: US-Iran Peace Deal: Major relief from oil and gas crisis, seven long-term benefits India could gain from the agreement

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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