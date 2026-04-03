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US-Iran War: Debris from missile interception leaves 5 Indians injured in Abu Dhabi, 7 more wounded

US-Iran War: Debris from missile interception leaves 5 Indians injured in Abu Dhabi, 7 more wounded

In the latest strikes targeted at the Ajban area in Abu Dhabi, the debris from missile interception led to injuring 5 Indians. Scroll down to know details.

US-Iran War: Debris from missile interception leaves 12 injured in Abu Dhabi, including 5 Indians

US-Iran War: The US-Iran tensions are escalating, and in the recent strikes, the UAE’s Ajban area was affected. In the most recent update, the debris which fell from the interception of the air defence systems has led to the injury of 12 individuals. The Abu Dhabi Media Office gave a confirmation that out of the 12 injured people, 5 belonged to Indian nationality and 6 to that of Nepal. When most of the injuries were minor to moderate, one Nepalese person suffered a major injury.

What had happened?

When tensions in West Asia are escalating, reports suggest that Abu Dhabi’s Habshan gas facility was targeted. However, the successful interception by the air defence system was carried out. However, there’s no official confirmation as to who launched the attack.

The noteworthy point is that it comes at a time when Iran and the United States are attacking each other, which has led to several global disruptions.

Damage caused by the attack

The interception in the UAE’s Ajban area by the air defence system led to injuries among 12 individuals. The fallen debris from the interception led to the wounding of 5 Indians and 6 Nepalis. When most people sustained minor to moderate injuries, one individual suffered major injuries.

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The Abu Dhabi Media Office on X wrote, “As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the Ajban area caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defence systems, authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by 6 individuals of Nepali nationality and 5 individuals of Indian nationality, and one major injury sustained by an individual of Nepali nationality.”

As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the Ajban area caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defence systems, authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by 6… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 3, 2026

Earlier, AWS (Amazon Web Services) facility in Bahrain was targeted after the warning of Iran about hitting several key tech giants, including Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard or HP, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, Apple, Meta Platforms, International Business Machines or IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, General Electric, and Boeing.

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