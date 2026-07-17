US-Iran war escalates: US carries out sixth consecutive night of strikes; CENTCOM intercepts three commercial vessels

US forces intercepted three commercial vessels attempting to breach the US naval blockade against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

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Video footage released of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets, released July 15, 2026.(Photo Credit: X@CENTCOM)

Tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran as the US forces on Thursday (local time) launched a new wave of military strikes against the Iranians, marking the sixth consecutive day the US armed forces have acted on this front, following the escalation in hostility between the two countries due to the collapse of the 14-point agreement. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the attack was aimed at further degrading Iran’s military capabilities, as Tehran poses a threat to commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington claims.

Why is the US carrying out a sixth consecutive night of strikes on Iran?

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “At 2 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities.” In another release, CENTCOM stated, “U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas.”

Also Read: ‘They know the story’: Trump issues stark warning, refuses to set deadline for Iran before military strikes

At 2 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 16, 2026

Additionally, the Iranian state-run station, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting(IRIB), has reported that there were several explosions in southern Iran after what has been referred to as American bombings. According to IRIB, there were explosions on the western side of Bandar Abbas, and the Governor of Bushehr has pointed out that two explosions have occurred in the province, and this is regarded as continuous American aggression against Iran. Referencing the Public Relations Department of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, IRIB reported that seven people have been injured after the attack on the area of Tappe Allah Akbar in Bandar Abbas city of Iran.

According to the Department, all emergency service workers were placed on full alert and treated patients immediately after the event. IRIB also cited eight more explosions near the settlement of Masan on Qeshm Island after the alleged airstrike by the USA. As for CENTCOM, it said that the operation was aimed at the Iranian military hardware which had been involved in the threats to passing vessels in the Hormuz Strait. Earlier, CENTCOM announced that the wave of attacks on Iran had finished on Wednesday; the operation had hit command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone systems, and coastal surveillance facilities.

The statement of CENTCOM said that the attacks had been concluded at 9 pm ET on July 15 (Wednesday). The operation employed precision-guided munitions against multiple targets, including in Bandar Abbas, an important port city of Iran.”US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas,” CENTCOM said.

Also Read: ‘To hold Iranian forces accountable’: US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect shipping through Strait of Hormuz

What did CENTCOM say about the three commercial vessels it intercepted?

Meanwhile, US forces intercepted three commercial vessels attempting to breach the US naval blockade against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

U.S. Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a verification boarding aboard M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman, July 16. As of today, American forces have redirected 3 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 1 that didn’t comply, and boarded 1 to… pic.twitter.com/vbjArHuLaO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 16, 2026

CENTCOM said on X: “As of today, American forces have redirected 3 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 1 that didn’t comply, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance with the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran.” US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a verification boarding aboard M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman, July 16, CENTCOM announced.