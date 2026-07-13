‘To hold Iranian forces accountable’: US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect shipping through Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran war continues to escalate. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed serious concern over the latest military confrontations between Iran and the United States.

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US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz(Photo Credit: X@CENTCOM)

In a fresh escalation in the US-Iran conflict, the United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time). According to the US Central Command, the operation is intended to degrade further Tehran’s capabilities to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Sharing a post on X, CENTCOM said, “At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.” The latest airstrikes and conflict have heightened tensions in the Middle East and Gulf region. As per Iran’s Press TV, three explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Jask, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik following the US operation.

At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

Why did the US launch fresh strikes on Iran? What did Netanyahu say about diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear programme?

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also made a big statement on the ongoing escalation. According to Netanyahu, Trump wanted to “exhaust the possibility” of achieving a diplomatic deal with Iran before choosing further actions on the nuclear issue. In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Netanyahu asserted that the US leader would not hesitate to use force if Tehran violated its commitments. “I think President Trump wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement, especially on the nuclear issue, through negotiations. But he is obviously not shy about using force when the Iranians break every commitment they make–and usually a few hours or a few minutes after they make it. So, I think we should let the President have his opportunity,” Netanyahu said.

Also Read: ‘Bomb them like they’ve never seen before’: Trump says he left instructions if Iran assassinates him

How is the UN reacting to the US-Iran escalation?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed serious concern over the latest military confrontations between Iran and the United States. He stated that the recent developments are detrimental to the situation in the region and might have serious consequences worldwide. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a post on X, said, “I am deeply concerned by the serious escalation & renewed military confrontations in the Gulf, including the Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the attacks by the US on Iran, and the attacks by Iran on targets in the neighboring countries. These attacks must all stop.”

I am deeply concerned by the serious escalation & renewed military confrontations in the Gulf, including the Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the attacks by the US on Iran, and the attacks by Iran on targets in the neighboring countries. These attacks must all… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 12, 2026

He warned that a return to full-scale hostilities would have “catastrophic consequences” for the people of the region, international peace and security, and the global economy. “A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences – for the peoples of the region, for international peace & security & for the global economy. I urge Iran & the US to urgently resume negotiations & to address outstanding issues through diplomacy,” he added.

The latest escalation comes just after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a third round of strikes against Iran on Saturday, claiming that they sought to hold Iranian forces responsible for the actions against yet another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, according to an official statement from CENTCOM.

Also Read: Trump, Netanyahu discuss ‘American moves in the Gulf’ after fresh US strikes on Iran

US military made use of precise munitions, launched by land- and naval-based aircraft, boats, and drones, to strike around 140 Iranian military targets. The targets included Iranian missile and drone installations, naval capabilities, munitions depots, communication networks, and locations useful for coastal surveillance. Trump asserted on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, dismissing Iranian claims of control following a series of intense US military strikes in the region.