US-Iran war: Iran says it hit US military base in Jordan, fifth fleet headquarters in Bahrain

The IRGC said it fired a ballistic missile at what it described as a key US military facility in Jordan. According to the statement, the base had been used to launch attacks against Iran.

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US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz(Photo Credit: X@CENTCOM)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday claimed it had carried out attacks on several US military facilities in Bahrain and Jordan. According to Press TV, the IRGC said its naval forces targeted weapons storage sites, a satellite communication centre, accommodation used by US troops and several military radar systems in Bahrain. The IRGC also claimed that its Aerospace Force launched coordinated missile and drone attacks on the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, alleging that the strikes set fuel storage facilities on fire.

The group further claimed it destroyed a Patriot air defence radar, the Fifth Fleet’s air-control radar and a C-RAM early warning radar system during the operation.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said it fired a ballistic missile at what it described as a key US military facility in Jordan. According to the statement, the base had been used to launch attacks against Iran. The claims have been reported by Iranian state media. Independent verification or official confirmation from the United States was not immediately available.

The IRGC also said its military action was not directed against the people of Jordan, stressing that its response was aimed only at US military targets.

Meanwhile, the United States carried out another round of strikes on Iran on Monday (US time). In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had launched its third consecutive night of attacks on Iran. “At 4:45 p.m. ET today, US Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” CENTCOM said.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said the military action against Iran would continue.

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight, and we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump said while speaking at the White House.

Trump also called on wealthy Gulf countries to help pay for US military operations in the region. He said the United States is spending heavily to protect its allies and secure one of the world’s most strategically important regions, even though it no longer depends on Middle Eastern oil.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said countries benefiting from US military protection should contribute to the cost.

“I want to be reimbursed because we’re protecting a very rich portion of the world,” he said.

He added that the United States continues to safeguard its regional partners and maintain security across the Gulf